Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 107,806 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 96,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 106,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,596. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $33.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

