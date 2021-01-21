Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,380 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 2.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 287,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,190. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

