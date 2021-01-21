Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 88,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000.

NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $33.53.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

