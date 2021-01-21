Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

