Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises 2.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 371.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.13. 287,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

