Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

MBB remained flat at $$110.19 on Thursday. 29,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

