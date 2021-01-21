Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,780 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 4.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of UOCT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,313. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.