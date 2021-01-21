Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 192.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,481,000 after buying an additional 2,301,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,377,000 after buying an additional 1,733,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after buying an additional 609,351 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 287,849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.36. 611,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,430,161. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

