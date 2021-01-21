Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $51.35. 19,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,134. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.