Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$110.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

