Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 10.53% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 137.7% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $785,000.

NYSEARCA IJUL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 7,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

