Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $233,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 382.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.10. 11,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,109. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.82 and its 200 day moving average is $210.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.