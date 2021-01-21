Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,028 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 19,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

