Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 62,571 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 3.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.94% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after purchasing an additional 639,849 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,282,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 180.2% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 341,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 223.0% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 98,469 shares during the period.

KBWB traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,662. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

