Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 217,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 1.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

SH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,329,382. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

