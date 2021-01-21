Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,958,000 after buying an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,554,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,788,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,790. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

