Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 11,578 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 46.49% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter worth about $257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter worth $305,000.

UJUL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 4,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

