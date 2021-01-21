Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 49,707 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,707 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

