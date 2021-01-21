Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $2.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 454.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 118,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,414. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32.

