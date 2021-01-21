Altimeter Growth (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.23. 315,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 91,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

