Altria Group (MO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Altria Group to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.