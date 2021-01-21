ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $118,390,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $31,287,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $11,322,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXO stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.91.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

