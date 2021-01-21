Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,176.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,171.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.