Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 84,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,201,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,176.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.