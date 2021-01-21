Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0157 on Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $853,788.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00051558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00127059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00529900 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.