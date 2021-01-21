Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) Shares Gap Down to $33.25

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $32.00. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 14,853 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.51.

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L)’s previous dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 4.67%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.