Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 18,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $1,077,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,920,594 shares in the company, valued at $109,589,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,945,905.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,235 shares of company stock valued at $44,587,979 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.