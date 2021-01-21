American Electric Power (AEP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP):

1/20/2021 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

1/6/2021 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

12/15/2020 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

12/14/2020 – American Electric Power is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.31. 85,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

