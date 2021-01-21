American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.35. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 5,163 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 19.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 609.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of American Realty Investors worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.