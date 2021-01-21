American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.35. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 5,163 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 19.07%.
About American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.