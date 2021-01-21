American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $13.39. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 13,834 shares changing hands.

AMRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

