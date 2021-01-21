American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $13.39. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 13,834 shares changing hands.
AMRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)
American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.
