American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 3.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of American Tower worth $162,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after acquiring an additional 329,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $219.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,194. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.