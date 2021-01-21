American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.98. 52,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,194. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

