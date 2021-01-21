American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 2.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.36. 11,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,767. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

