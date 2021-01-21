AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

NYSE:ABC opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

