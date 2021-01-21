Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $252.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

