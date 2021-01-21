AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,090 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Primerica worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Primerica by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Primerica stock opened at $140.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.04. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

