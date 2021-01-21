AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,404 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.11% of Syneos Health worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Syneos Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,133.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

