AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,247 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Envestnet worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

ENV stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $456,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,167.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,795. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

