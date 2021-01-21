AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 2.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Cintas worth $40,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $332.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.99. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

