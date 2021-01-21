AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,451 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,611,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after buying an additional 625,508 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,429,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after buying an additional 195,179 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,516,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

