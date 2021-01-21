AMI Asset Management Corp Has $44.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,340 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up about 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Ball worth $44,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

