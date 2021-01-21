AMI Asset Management Corp Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,806 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

CYBR stock opened at $164.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $167.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

