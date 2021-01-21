AMI Asset Management Corp Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,551 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.30% of Cubic worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cubic by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cubic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period.

CUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

