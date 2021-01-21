AMI Asset Management Corp Has $7.70 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,841 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.20% of Itron worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Itron by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Itron stock opened at $98.65 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.