AMI Asset Management Corp Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,754 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Green Dot worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

NYSE GDOT opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,739 shares of company stock worth $46,605,928. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

