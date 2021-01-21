AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $4.74 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 12,004.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Celsius by 255.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 936.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

