AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,461 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.18% of CONMED worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $62,585.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,207,755.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNMD opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,989.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.