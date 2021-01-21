AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,968 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after buying an additional 42,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $41.49 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

