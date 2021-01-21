AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 107,665 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,665 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In related news, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

