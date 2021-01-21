AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 112,640 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112,640 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.05 million. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

